The Cherokee District Women Missionary Auxiliary heard from guest speaker Tamara Bolton at the organization’s July 11 meeting.
Bolton, an avid hiker, spoke of both a physical and a spiritual wilderness and how getting lost in either can be treacherous. She explained that people can get lost in a wilderness of sin, depression, loss, pain, trauma or other issues. She spoke of how people think they are alone in the experiences and are often the cause of remaining in their “wilderness,” be it panic, sin or something else. She encouraged those present by reminding them there are survival manuals for the physical wilderness and there is a manual available for surviving the spiritual wilderness as well – the Bible.
Bolton presented seven rules for hiking survival and then seven steps for spiritual survival. Her overall message was that people are meant to survive and thrive through their wilderness experiences with God’s help and direction.
The meeting had been called to order by President Cindy Allen, who welcomed all and lead in reciting the WMA motto, which is 2 Peter 1:5-7. Glenda Haynes led the opening prayer and Vice President Nancy Washburn read the theme verse, John 12:26. Allen read Psalm 145.
The congregation sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” accompanied by Karen Harrelson on the piano.
During the business portion of the meeting, district members approved the minutes of the April 11, 2023 meeting and the financial report. Old business consisted of school supplies collected, which were to be delvered to the Texas Baptist Home for Children in Waxahachie, Texas. In new business, the district conducted the election of officers.
Elected to serve for the 2023-2024 year were Cindy Allen, president; Nancy Washburn, vice president; and Lugene Sims, secretary/treasurer; Alicia Johnson, historian and prayer coordinator.
It was announced that the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary would be hosting a conference July 27 and 28 and had requested the district’s help with snacks and breakfast items. The group voted to give $100 to the seminary to assist in purchasing the necessary food items.
Enterprise Baptist Church of Jacksonville hosted the meeting and provided a light supper of sandwiches, chips and dips. Desserts were provided by Sardis Baptist Church.
The next meeting of the Cherokee District Women Missionary Auxiliary will be Tuesday, Oct. 10, at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
