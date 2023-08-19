He sleeps in the woods. She is single and jobless. Their house burned down. Prom is coming, and he or she both needs appropriate attire. Many are hungry.
Each scenario comes with specific needs, and these needs, and others, can be met through the ministry of The Clothes Closet & More, located at 314 S. Main Street in Jacksonville.
Director Mickey Gear said the organization, now a 501 (c)3 entity, began their helping hands work in 2005.
“The staff from Eagles’ Nest, a former teen recreational ministry, had wanted to start a Clothes Closet for teens, and asked me if I could do it,” Gear said. “We put the word out that we were giving out clothes, and here they came.”
That was in March 2005.
In September 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit and Jacksonville was flooded with evacuees.
“There was so much need,” she said. “We asked for donations, and people started bringing things in by the trailer load. Eagles Nest let us use their space for clothes for three months for the evacuees; then the community started using the donations. Central Baptist Church let us use the Eagles Nest building until they sold it in 2006 or 2007.”
The organization moved its location to a building on East Rusk until the rent doubled a year later. Gear and the board of directors began searching for a new location.
Larry Daniels, a local realtor, was helping with the search and had Gear in his vehicle when he announced he needed to check out a new listing. When Daniels and Gear walked in and looked around, they discovered the building was exactly what was needed for The Clothes Closet, and the organization has been at the Main Street location ever since.
The ministry provides a variety of services for the underserved in the community, including homeless, victims of disaster, poverty and hunger, as well as providing clothing for persons in each category, and hosting several drives each year to fulfill specific purposes.
In July each year, they host a School Uniform drive, providing the apparel free to any student needing uniforms. Those are given prior to the start of school, but as needs arise during the year, uniforms are available, if they still have some on the hangers.
November is the month for the organization’s “Coats for Kids” drive. Every child and adult who needs a coat will not be turned away. Currently, the closet is down to twelve coats for children, so donations will be greatly needed for the giveaway, which takes place the first Saturday in November.
The organization also has “Cinderella’s Closet,” where the students can come and pick out a prom dress; some are new and some are gently used. Some accessories and shoes are also available. For the young men, there are also a few tuxedos available.
“For the homeless, we have sleeping mats made from recycled plastic bags and provided by another charitable organization, with a sleeping bag. It’s rolled up, and inside the roll, we provide toiletries, a pair of socks, water, crackers, etc. Depending on the season, we make three to four a month.”
Every Friday and Saturday, the organization provides a sack lunch for their clients and anyone who is hungry. Volunteers make about one hundred sack lunches a week. Lunches typically include two sandwiches, chips and cookies or whatever snacks they have available for that week.
On any given day the facility is open, visitors often stop by just to get out of the extreme weather.
“They come in, have a snack, coffee or just sit here where it is cool or warm, depending on the weather,” Gear said. “Some come back every week. This year, we seem to be seeing more new faces than normal.
At Thanksgiving, the ministry partners with Peoples Church to provide and distribute Thanksgiving baskets, usually consisting of food staples and a turkey for large families, or a chicken for smaller ones.
In the past, Christmas baskets have been provided by a local grocery, but that wasn’t available in 2022, so Gear said she is waiting to see if they will have some to distribute for the 2023 holiday.
All who work at the facility are volunteers. Tonya Harris, Cindy Hill, Lisa Bailey and Gear are regulars. Occasionally, they have a paid staff member, but the position is paid through the American Association of Retired Persons. Everyone else works on a volunteer basis.
Members of Jacksonville High School’s National Honor Society volunteer at the Closet to earn community service hours for their membership in the organization.
Other volunteers are assigned by the city and county to earn community service hours to reduce fines for misdemeanors.
Gear said more volunteers are desperately needed, as the ongoing work of the ministry is in constant demand.
A new marketing effort by the Clothes Closet & More includes selling some of its high-end donations on eBay.
“We have had some flack about that,” Gear said, “But eBay pays our utilities and most of the food. I think that makes us good stewards of what God gives us. We may find one thing in twenty bags that is worth selling.
“For instance, I was just able to sell a gold bracelet for $100, and a pair of shoes that was valued at $500, we sold for $150. Our utilities are about $700 per month, and our insurance is about $125. We just had to replace our air-conditioning unit for a cost of $5,000 and had plumbing work done for about $300…so the eBay revenue is very much needed.”
Gear has come up with an idea she thinks would help her ministry, as well as similar charitable organizations in the area.
“If every church member would just give $1 a month, with all the churches in town, that money could help a lot of people,” she said.
The facility is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Volunteers are there at 7 a.m. to get ready for the day. Many times, they start the day by picking up items that have been scattered from bags left by well-meaning donors.
“I would really appreciate it if those leaving donations could bring their items during the hours we are open,” Gear said.
The ministry’s basic goals are three-fold, as stated on a flyer produced by the staff:
• Honoring God. To be a witness of Jesus’s love and caring for people.
• Giving personal help to clients. To make personal contact with people and assist them with concerns.
• Physical help to continue assisting people to meet their basic needs of clothing, household items, food and personal items needed.
Gear said her work with the Clothes Closet & More is paramount.
“It’s just become my life,” she said. “This is what I do. I couldn’t sleep at night if I thought people were cold or hungry and I haven’t done anything about it. We also share the Word of God with them. If they don’t want us to, then we don’t push. Most have been raised by believers, anyway,” she said. “But they have gotten away from Jesus.”
She said in all these years, she has never felt threatened.
“Most of these people I really like,” she said. “Some of them, I love.”
