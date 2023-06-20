“For what avail the plough or sail, if freedom fail?” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Freedom isn’t free; it is usually bought with a price, and sometimes, even those who serve to protect that freedom must fight for their rights to that same freedom. Such is the case with United States Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Jason Schneider.
Schneider, a 1995 graduate of Jacksonville High School, recently found himself in that situation, following the government mandate that all military personnel be required to take the COVID shot and subsequent boosters. Because of his religious faith, Schneider joined a significant amount of servicemen and women who filed an accommodation request asking for permission to refuse the jab(s).
“It was like watching someone else’s life from outside,” said Schneider, relaying the story of how he had spent two plus years standing on his principles against an authority that he loved and respected, but which seemed to give little regard to those who had spent many years in defense of the United States.
After JHS graduation, Schneider attended Texas A&M, pursuing a degree in political science. There he met his wife, Allison. He served as a congressional staffer for four years, both in Washington D.C. and in Texas. He and Allison married in 2001, the same year the 9/11 incident occurred, with planes crashing into the World Trade towers; in a field in Pennsylvania and enroute to the Pentagon.
Schneider’s office at the time was adjacent to the USMC Officer Selection Office in College Station, and in 2002, he began to consider the possibility of pursuing a commission in the Marine Corps.
“I think the U.S. first went to Afghanistan, then Iraq; I would see all these guys on television, and wonder, ‘What am I doing that’s important?’’ he said. “My wife and I prayed about it, and I guess God led me to a different path than what I had planned.”
In 2005, he left for Officer Candidate School at Quantico, VA, where he spent ten weeks before being sent to the next phase of training for his Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), logistics. That training was done at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, and he would return there several times throughout the 18 1/2 years he has currently served.
The USMC officer moved through the ranks of 2nd Lieutenant to 1st Lieutenant, to Captain, and then Major, before earning the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Along the way, he served in multiple duty locations and several overseas deployments, including two in Afghanistan, one in Africa and another in Kuwait.
In 2020, he and his family moved to Quantico. The coronavirus had already broken out and the idea of vaccines was being touted, but not yet developed.
“Operation Warp Speed” was issued in January 2021, but no one took it to be a mandate,” Schneider said. “But, in August of 2021, the Secretary of Defense mandated all service members take the vaccine.”
Schneider, along with thousands of other service personnel, began researching options. The military provided Accommodation Requests based on three areas of objection: administrative, religious or medical. The requests had to be filed by mid-October.
The lieutenant colonel’s objection was religious. A man of faith, he believed that the aborted fetal cells reportedly used in the development of the vaccines was a basis for his stance of refusing to be inoculated. He spent a lot of time researching, in order to be ready to answer questions if the need arose.
And the issue did arise. His original request was denied in October 2021. Following the denial, he had ten days to file for an appeal. In February, he lost the appeal, and the marine was then required to go before a Board of Inquiry to be considered for a separation from the Armed Forces.
By this time, many members of all branches of the military had already been separated. Their separations, whether they were officers or enlisted personnel, were characterized by one of two variations: honorable, or general under honorable conditions.
When he went before the BOI in May, he was represented by a Judge Advocate General (JAG). The Marine Corps was also represented by a JAG. A three-member governing board was appointed to hear his case. Allison Schneider was allowed to testify on her husband’s behalf, as was his pastor, two of his bosses in the Marine Corps and another colonel.
“By this time, it was considered that I was deliberately defying an order given by the military, and that would be cause for separation, or I could even be charged,” he said.
Ironically, Schneider had been selected for a battalion command post in April, just one month before the mandate was issued. The lieutenant colonel had not yet assumed command of his post, but eventually orders came down removing him from that prestigious position.
After the decision was made by the BOI, the next step required the recommendation being sent to a three-star general, who agreed with the decision, but who was then required to send the information to the Manpower and Reserve Affairs office.
In July 2022, the information was being considered by the Manpower and Resource Affairs Office and was set to go to the Secretary of the Navy’s office for final review. However, before that was accomplished, a legal decision was made temporarily halting the process.
A Federal District Court out of Florida ruled in August 2022 that all those remaining in the Marines who were still under review for separation would be protected from further action until a government decision could be made that was equilateral and not based on individual cases.
“This probably came from the Florida case that was filed in October 2021,” Schneider said. That case was filed by Liberty Counsel, a faith-based non-profit that focuses on legal advocacy. The case, which originally was drawn to include members of all military branches, soon diversified into cases for each branch, and the August ruling focused on the USMC, because most of the other branches had already benefitted from similar rulings.
In January 2023, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act that rescinded the mandate, a victory for those still in the military and who were still standing by their convictions.
Because Schneider had not yet separated, he was able to stay in the military, but in the meantime, he had lost the battalion command that by all military standards, he had earned.
“Unfortunately, there were 8,000 who were kicked out who lost even more than that,” he said. “They can petition to come back in, but they have received no back pay, nothing to recompense what they have lost.” Of the 8,000, USMC personnel who were discharged numbered about 3,700.
Members of Congress have authored bills to remedy the situation, but so far, their efforts have failed.
As for Schneider, he views the whole situation as a learning experience. Although none of it was pleasant - for him or for thousands of others – it did give him an opportunity to share his faith. He doesn’t know if he will remain in the military when it is time for his next leap of faith, but he does know he and his family will be moving back to Texas after retirement.
He is the son of Judy and Randy Dykes of Jacksonville, and also Jeff and Mary Ellen Schneider of Vera Beach, Fla.
