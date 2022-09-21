The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member The eXpand Initiative Thursday, Sept. 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The eXpand Initiative, headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that works within communities, with various community partners, to improve health outcomes of the residents in target areas by providing both youth initiatives to establish healthy habits, confidence, and equity among their peers, as well as programs and support for all ages to change habits which have caused, or could lead, to health problems in the future.
The eXpand Initiative can be reached by calling 903-722-2388 or by sending email to expandinitiative@gmail.com.
For more information, visit expandinitiative.com or find the nonprofit on Facebook.
