Members of the Jacksonville Women’s Study Club met recently at the home of Jackie Durrett who served as hostess along with Cindi Ross. The program was presented by club member Kathy Abbott. The historical topic was unusual and most interesting.
In 1851, Hanson Gregory of Camden-Township, Maine, age 19 was famous as the area’s youngest sea captain. But four years earlier, he gave the world a special gift. Hanson’s mother Elizabeth sent him to sea with a large supply of deep-fried snack food. Fried pastries were popular at the time in New England. Her intent was for Gregory to dunk the snack in hot coffee or tea during the voyage.
The problem was these doughy lumps would sometimes not get fully cooked in the center. So Elizabeth filled the center with nuts and called them doughnuts. One often told story was that 15 year old Gregory would impale the snacks on the handles of the ship’s wheel. A more believable story is Gregory had a tinsmith create a round cutter that would allow his mother to cut out the center of her doughnuts, eliminating both the need for the nuts and the problem of the centers not being fully cooked.
Maine did not forget Captain Gregory, when in 1947; a small monument was erected at his birthplace on the 100th anniversary of his “invention” the doughnut—now spelled donut. The home is long gone but a Lutheran Church that currently occupies the spot takes good care of his monument.
In 1948, the National Bakers Association officially recognized him as the inventor of the donut hole. Hanson died in 1921. By coincidence the town in which he’s buried, Quincy, Massachusetts, was also where the first Dunkin Donut opened. And when the owners of the business learned in 1982 that Hanson Gregory lacked a tombstone, they paid for one themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.