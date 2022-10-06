The Cherokee Civic Theatre is set to open its 50th season this fall with a production of Nunsense. A reception, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, will be hosted in honor of CCT’s golden anniversary, prior to the opening performance of the season. The Rusk Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting, complete with confetti canons, at 6:30 p.m., to help celebrate the occasion.
For the nostalgic types, and those desiring to support their local theater, T-shirts celebrating CCT’s 50th season are on sale now. To preview the two separate T-shirt designs or to pre-order, visit the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page. T-shirts will also on available during the intermission of Nunsense.
Nunsense, a musical farce about nuns putting on the world’s wackiest church fundraiser, is presented by arrangements with Concord Theatricals, with the book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin.
The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a variety show in hopes of raising the expenses for the funerals of four nuns who died of food poisoning, after Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally poisoned them. The sisters have no show business experience, unless one counts Sis. Mary Leo who always wanted to be a ballerina or Sis. Amnesia who thinks she may have once been a country western star. Sister Robert Anne dreams of a chance for stardom, while Mother Superior dreams of paying off the convent debt. Sister Hubert just thinks it’s all a bad dream.
Cast members include:
• Brenda Hendrickson as Sister Mary Regina, Mother Superior
• Cathy Smith as Sister Mary Hubert, Mistress of Novices
• Pam Anderson as Sister Mary Robert Anne
• Miranda Lustig as Sister Mary Amnesia
• Deborah Kai as Sister Mary Leo
• Johnny Smith, Stage Manager
• John Williams, Pianist
• Lucas Everett, Debra Petri and Leilani Sales as Chorus
Showings of Nunsense are slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 15 and 22, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 16 and 23.
Available seating will be limited and all tickets are general seating, except for CCT members who may reserve their seats as one of the perks of membership. For more information on membership, visit cherokeetheatre.net/membership.htm.
For ticket information, or to purchase tickets to Nunsense, visit cherokeetheatre.net/tickets_buy.htm. Tickets can also be purchased by phone, at 903-683-2131, or at the theater box office, located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk. The box office will be open 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 through 14. The box office will open again Oct. 20 and 21, with times to be announced.
For those interested in acting on the CCT stage, auditions for this year’s Christmas production, Everyone's Christmas Story, are set for 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24 and 25, at the theater.
The cast will consist of potentially 18 members; one female, age 5 to 7; one female, in her 20s; two females, age 30s to 40s; and two males, age 20s to 40s. The remaining cast will be drawn from those age 13 and up.
Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate 50 years of local on-stage drama, comedy and musicals. Join the Cherokee Civic Theatre as a patron, actor or crew member and become a part of this historic season.
