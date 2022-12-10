The third time’s a charm for three winners in the Jacksonville Chamber’s Shop Local campaign.
Sherry Carroll and Selena Garcia, whose tickets were from purchases made at Walmart, each won $250 cash. Brandi Rodriguez received a basket of gift cards totaling $300. Her ticket was from shopping at Margot’s Creations & Gift Shop.
Gift cards were donated by Taqueria Rivas, JR Tire Shop, Starbucks, El Lagunero, Compacity, Rancho Grande, Vine on Main, Walmart and Legends Old-Time Burger Cafe.
Rodriguez said she had submitted a total of seven tickets over the course of the campaign, but never expected to actually win. When receiving the gift basket, she said she wasn’t sure if she’d use the gift cards herself or give some as gifts.
There were 1,350 tickets submitted prior to the third drawing, which took place Thursday, Dec. 8. This exceeds the 1,019 tickets from the 2021 campaign overall. The 1,350 tickets from Thursday's drawing also represented $101,024.08 spent in Jacksonville, compared to the total $83,016.26 spent in the entire campaign last year.
The final drawing of the 2022 Shop Local campaign is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Texas National Bank, 300 Neches. To enter, shop at a Jacksonville Chamber member business, spend $20 or more, take your receipts to Austin Bank, Citizens 1st Bank, Southside Bank or Texas National Bank. A ticket will be submitted into the drawing for each receipt. The deadline for submitting receipts is 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
All receipts already submitted, including winners, will be entered into the final drawing for two $500 cash prizes and another gift card basket.
The Shop Local Campaign is sponsored by the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, Austin Bank, Citizens 1st Bank, Southside Bank and Texas National Bank.
For more information about the Jacksonville Chamber, visit jacksonvilletexas.com or facebook.com/JacksonvilleChamber.
