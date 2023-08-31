The Cherokee County Republican Women heard from three speakers at their Aug. 28 meeting at the Woodmen of the World building in Jacksonville.
Randy Gorham addressed the group, speaking about the state of the city and future projects. Cindy Nick, Coordinator for Americans for Prosperity, spoke about school choice and how AFP is promoting the issue. Connie Davis, Church Liaison Representative for The Loved Bible Project, presented the project and her plans to donate completed “loved-on” Bibles to Living Alternatives to give to the women they serve.
CCRW adopts a non-profit to support each year. This year, the organization has been and continues to support Living Alternatives through supply drives, collecting items for newborns and their moms.
The next CCRW meeting, slated for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23, will be held at the Jacksonville Chamber Office, 307 E. Commerce. Participants should enter through the back door. The group will mark Bibles according to The Loved Bible Project guidelines, as led by Connie Davis.
Anyone may assist CCRW members in The Loved Bible Project. However, since space is limited, those wishing to participate but must RSVP by sending a text to CCRW President Kim Felt at 903-268-1598.
The Oct. 23 and Nov. 27 CCRW meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodmen of the World building, located at 1800 College St. in Jacksonville. The organization will host their Christmas party Dec. 11.
For more information about CCRW, contact Kim Felt at 903-268-1598 or follow the Cherokee County Republican Women – Texas Facebook page.
