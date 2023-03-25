Editor’s Note: New Beginnings is our annual update on progress in the fields of business, health and education. We invite you to follow along with the news of the day in 2023 through our print and digital outlets: The printed edition of the Jacksonville Progress, our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleProgress.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa is coming to Jacksonville and will be located at the corner of S. Jackson/US 69 and Howard St. The former business building has been razed and the land cleared to make way for the car wash. Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s main office is in Thomaston, Ga., with over 150 car wash locations across several states. For information on Tidal Wave Auto Spa, visit tidalwaveautospa.com.
