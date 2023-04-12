Now on exhibit in your Vanishing Texana Museum is a display of antique tintype photography. The exhibit begins with a Confederate foot soldier holding his pistol and ends with a doughboy from World War 1. In between are tintypes of fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, and many others.
The first photograph of any kind was made in France in 1827. It was an eight-hour exposure taken by Joseph-Nicephore. Joseph used a silver pewter plate coated with what can best be described as fine asphalt dissolved in lavender oil. As light was cast onto the plate from the camera lens, a chemical reaction occurred which left the image burned into the plate. This type of photograph became known as Daguerreotypes. In 1848, Frederick Scott Archer experimented with alternate chemicals and used glass to create a surface for the photo, a process generally called an Ambrotype. Both processes were very expensive and only the wealthy could afford to have their pictures made. Finally, another Frenchman, Adolphe-Alexandre Martin, in 1853, used an iron plate coated with a silver nitrate lacquer to create a direct positive image.
The iron plates used in this process were very thin and smooth with a tin-like feel and appearance causing them to be called “tintypes.” Tintype photos were inexpensive to produce and became an instant hit.
The tintype process took off quickly in the United States. The US version was advertised as “healthier, more expedient, more durable, and more economical.” The questionable healthier claim may have come as American photographers used potassium cyanide in place of the silver nitrate! Silver nitrate was more expensive as it was used, in those days, as a treatment for venereal diseases.
The low cost of tintypes made them a ready business for street vendors, carnivals, and photographers traveling town-to-town by train. The 1860 presidential campaign was the first to use photos of the candidates and the following Civil War created an enormous demand for photos of soldiers that a family could keep while they were away. Today, the most collectible of tintypes are those of Union or Confederate soldiers holding their pistols.
We often get questions about why people in early photographs don’t smile and often don’t look at the camera. There appears to be several reasons for this.
First, it was assumed that, if protected, the metal photo would be around forever. Mark Twain wrote, “I think a photograph is a most important document, and there is nothing more damning to go down to posterity than a silly, foolish smile caught and fixed forever.”
Secondly, it took a long time for the exposure to be completed. People had to stand motionless for quite a while. It would have been difficult to keep that award winning smile for such a long time. It was simply easier to stand and look off into the distance.
Today we snap a “selfie” to look cool or to capture a fleeting moment. In the 1800’s, and the early 1900’s, photos were thought of as a painted portrait. Photographs were a passage to immortality. Women were often tasked with keeping a photo album of their family to be passed down from generation to generation.
Sadly, we don’t know a couple of the names of the people whose images were chemically etched into the metal plates on display in the museum, but it is fun to view them closely and make assumptions from the clues they have left behind. The museum has 30 tintype photos on display. If you have any additional ones, we’d love to include them in our exhibit. You may drop them off at the museum as part of our Loan Program and pick them up after the exhibit concludes at the end of April.
Your Vanishing Texana Museum, located at 300 S. Bolton, is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission and parking are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.