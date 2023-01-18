As we worked together on a quilt exhibit for the Vanishing Texana Museum in June 2022, several things became clear. First, quilts are a major interest to many in East Texas, as evidenced by the attendance at the exhibit, and second, quilt owners are seeking information on how to care for their family heirlooms.
Whether your quilt is machine or hand quilted, bought or handed down, if you follow the appropriate preservation techniques your textile will live to tell its story to future generations.
Much of our history is linked to pioneer quilters and stories surrounding their arrival in East Texas. The quilt collection which is stored at the Vanishing Texana Museum illustrates this historical significance. The collection includes quilts dating from the mid-1800’s. One may get a glimpse into family life of a by-gone age by examining patterns, fabrics, dyes, and quilting techniques.
Seen in the accompanying photo is an appliqued quilt circa 1850 from Georgia. It was donated to the museum in 1966 by Carl G. Smith. The pattern is Oak Leaf or Thistle Variation. Red and Green on a white background was a favorite color scheme, especially between 1840 and 1860. The green color during this time period was unstable and has faded to beige. There is damage along the seams where the quilt blocks were put together. In the open spaces (background) of each block are hundreds and hundreds of tiny stitches—beautifully hand quilted.
Stop by the Vanishing Texana Museum for a detailed handout of tips for the care and preservation of your treasured quilts. Because of limited space here, only a few high points are mentioned.
Quilts should be stored in a dark, dry place. Ideal temperature is 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit and ideal humidity is 45 to 55%. Quilts prefer the same kind of atmosphere as you.
Keep quilts out of direct sunlight. The ultraviolet rays in daylight and fluorescent light break down fabric dyes and speed up oxidation of fibers. Brown and black dyes and silks and other delicate fabrics are particularly sensitive to light.
Quilts can be stored lightly folded in 100% cotton sheets or if a quilt is small enough it can be stored in a cotton king-sized pillow case. Every six months or so quilts should be refolded differently to avoid permanent creases which can lead to damage.
In terms of cleaning your quilts, don’t do it unless you positively have to! According to Deborah Burkett, “I’ve washed two quilts in my washing machine (hand wash cycle). But these were not family treasures; I would never risk washing those. These two quilts were smelly and were quilts I purchased at a mule and tractor auction, which was also known for selling a few antiques. After washing, I then hung the quilts on cotton sheets on my porch railings to dry. They turned out okay, although they did come apart in places. The handout available at the museum goes into greater detail about machine or hand washing with a very mild solution such as Orvus.
The handout also details various ways to display your quilts. Quilts, especially pioneer quilts, were made to be used so please don’t pack them away forever. Display them; share their stories with family and friends. The memories of quilters, your ancestors and ours, are worthy of preservation.
A note of interest: another quilt show is being planned for May 2023 and will be at the Vanishing Texana Museum. You will want to attend this event!
In closing, if you have quilt stories to share, contact Deborah Burkett, author of Quilts and their Stories Binding Generations Together, a 370 page all color publication with over 500 quilts from the 1800’s to present day. Burkett can be contacted via email, debbietrouop7@yahoo.com, or phone, 903-752-7850.
If you have quilts you want to donate, visit Larry Lydick at the Vanishing Texana Museum, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays at 302 S. Bolton in Jacksonville. The museum can be contacted by calling 903-586-1696.
