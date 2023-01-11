Tyler Junior College recognized 696 graduates earning 777 awards for the Fall 2022 semester.
TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia conferred the degrees and certificates on the graduates during four commencement ceremonies held Friday, Dec. 16, in Wagstaff Gymnasium.
TJC Fall 2022 graduates from towns in Cherokee County included:
BULLARD
Amanda Bolton, Brody Bradshaw, Christopher Cochrane, Kaitlynn Crowston, Clint Gardner, Lyndsi Hathaway, Daija Mayes, Landen Medley, Ashlea Olson, Danielle Parker, Bobby Ragon, Alicia Silvas, Charley Sneed, Summer Stone, Gary Valentine Jr., Rebecca York and Christian Zavala
JACKSONVILLE
Laura Barajas, Amanda Bellanger, Karen Casas, Rylan Clakley, Shelby Fann, Steven Gonzales, Michelle Hayes, Cristian Hernandez, Dinorah Hernandez, Ashley Hill, Luis Lopez Dorado, Noemi Lozano, Paul Maldonado, Priscilla Matauribe, Alexis Medellin, Rebecca Mejia, Jesus Mendoza, Isai Santamaria, Makenzie Sexton, Cherrissa Southerland, Jasmine Suarez, Carlos Yebra and Yesenia Zuniga
MAYDELLE
Kelsey Baker and Andre Sattler
NEW SUMMERFIELD
Juan Mendoza
RUSK
Mariela Cruz, Shauna Goff, Kimberly Lewis, Devon Nelson, Valeria Olguin, Chelsea Smith-Byrom, Jaheim Upshaw and Ethan Womack
TROUP
Kelsie Benge, Alexandra Flora, Nikki Hassell, Sherry Jones, Lauren Kelly, Audree Martin, Morgan McDaniel, Gwendetric Montgomery, Dusty Neely, Rakiah Pierce and Emily Teague
