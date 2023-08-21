There’s still time to apply and enroll in fall classes at Tyler Junior College.
Classes for the 16-week and first eight-week semesters begin Monday, Aug. 28.
Final advising and registration events will be held on the second floor of Rogers Student Center on the TJC main campus during the following times and dates:
• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 21-23
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24
• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26
Current TJC students can also receive free Texas Success Initiative testing throughout the week.
Online registration continues through midnight Sunday, Aug. 27, at TJC.edu/register.
TJC’s residence halls open Thursday, Aug. 24. Move-in times and dates are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 24-26. Residents must have their valid photo ID and report to their assigned residence hall to begin their move-in process.
For more information, go to TJC.edu/housing.
About TJC
Established in 1926, TJC offers varied pathways for students to transfer to senior universities or gain the skills needed to go directly into the workforce through its 115-plus degree and certificate options, customized training and adult and continuing education. Throughout its 145-acre central campus and multiple sites, TJC features rigorous academics, nationally ranked athletics, stellar fine and performing arts programs, modern residential facilities, and organizations that promote student engagement and diversity. For more information, go to TJC.edu.
