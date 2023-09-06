Five Tyler Junior College students have earned multiple scholarships from the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
They are all members of TJC’s Alpha Omicron Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.
2023 Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholars
Two TJC Phi Theta Kappa students were also selected to receive the 2023 Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholar scholarship.
Jayla Wroten and Sota Ogura were the only two in the state to receive this award.
This scholarship is presented to Texas applicants with the highest scores from Phi Theta Kappa’s Spring Scholarship Application, which helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs.
Wroten will receive a $1,500 scholarship. In July, she also received the Dr. Yolanda Romero Star Scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, from the Texas Region of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
"I am extremely grateful to be the recipient of both the Dr. Mary Hood Scholarship and the Dr. Rolanda Romero Star Scholarship,” said Wroten, a psychology major from Troup. “PTK has opened up so many outstanding opportunities for me, both academically and personally. I cannot wait to see what this year brings."
Dr. Mary Hood served as Texas Regional Coordinator for 18 years and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa’s Board of Directors at the time of her death in 2011. The scholarship was established in her memory, providing awards to Phi Theta Kappa members in Texas.
Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars
Nathan Hogan and Gisele Martinez have been named 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars and will each receive a $1,000 scholarship. They were chosen out of more than 200 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide.
Martinez also received the Gigi Delk Scholarship, in the amount of $750, from the Texas Region of Phi Theta Kappa.
“It's a remarkable feeling to be acknowledged for my efforts,” said Martinez, a chemical engineering major from Laredo. “Being part of PTK has been transformative for me. As a first-generation student, PTK has opened up a myriad of opportunities that have played a significant role in shaping my educational journey. It has provided me with resources, guidance and a supportive community that has truly empowered me to reach higher and dream bigger.”
Hogan, a video game programming and simulation major from Tyler, also commented on the award.
“I feel honored and humbled to receive this award, and I am grateful for the opportunity it represents,” he said, “Being a member of PTK has offered a greater variety of opportunities than I had before, and it has offered me a chance at possibly going to a university after graduation, thanks to the scholarships offered.”
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 1,100 applications were received.
“The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship is a huge boost to help our returning members finish their sophomore year at TJC,” said Gigi Delk, TJC computer information systems professor and chapter advisor. “This scholarship awards student engagement and puts these leaders on a pathway to additional scholarships, support and involvement within Phi Theta Kappa.”
A total of $213,000 will be awarded this year through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation, which provides multiple Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships earmarked for international students.
Coca-Cola Global Leaders of Promise Scholar
Sota Ogura, from Tokyo, Japan, has been named a 2023 Phi Theta Kappa Global Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
This is the first year a TJC student has been selected for this award.
“Many capable people think that they have achieved their excellence through their own efforts, but I believe that they are simply lucky,” said Ogura, a government major. “As a recipient of this award, I have maintained a 4.0 GPA, but I believe that these results have come about because my family has provided me with a wonderful environment to study, I have had great professors, and I have had good collaborators around me.”
Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation noted the foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges.
“We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community,” Hopkins said.
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, executive director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”
StudyBuddy TEAS & HESI Prep Award
TJC student Lizbeth Mojarro, a nursing major from Tyler, was also selected to receive the StudyBuddy Texas Assessment of Academic Skills and Health Education Systems Incorporated Prep award.
Phi Theta Kappa has partnered with StudyBuddy to provide members with access to StudyBuddy.live, an eLearning platform that provides online courses that focus on conceptual understanding of the material to help students achieve higher scores on exams.
Mojarro will receive a $300 credit to use the program.
About Phi Theta Kappa
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.