...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Angelina and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 830 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 160.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 161.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 161.6 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&