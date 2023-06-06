"To-may-to or to-mah-to?” No matter how it’s pronounced, tomatoes are that lovely, squishy, drippy fruit of summer that’s just waiting to be bitten.
Jacksonville’s Tomato Fest will take place Saturday, and vendors from all around will display their produce and wares downtown from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but the focus of the event will be the round fruit, in a variety of colors and flavors.
Celso Reyes of C&V Plant Farm of Ponta is ready to show off his tomatoes. Row after row of tomatoes in every stage of growth display their progress at his farms located on Highway 110 in Ponta, and down State Highway 204 toward Jacksonville.
“We have Big Boy, Betty Boy, and Mountain Spring tomatoes ready right now,” Reyes said. “We just planted the Celebrity (variety), but they are not quite ready.”
Reyes said it takes about a month after the tomato first appears for it to be ready to harvest, and the right conditions helps that along.
“They require full sun. I give them tap water about every two to three days,” he said. He starts the seeds in flats, then transfers them to the ground.
Reyes offers the tomatoes in three-pound baskets and half-bushel boxes. The boxes are equal to 25 pounds.
He and his wife, Veronica, have been producing and selling their produce in Ponta for two years. The couple works seven days a week, and occasionally hire part-time help, but most of the work is done by the couple, including planting, maintaining, harvesting and selling. The farm is located at 7200 State Highway 110 North.
Reyes said he got his start in the plant world by working for David Claiborne at Jacksonville’s Tomato Shed, where he was a foreman for seventeen years.
David Claiborne and his family have been producing and selling tomatoes since 1992.
“We bring you the finest Jacksonville tomatoes, noonday sweet onions, new potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, cucumbers, peas and beans, watermelon and cantaloupe. Our commitment is to producing these wonderful vegetables and keeping them available to you from the last frost in the Spring to the first frost in the fall,” Claiborne said in an earlier interview for the Jacksonville Daily Progress.
The shed, located at 461 Alabama St. in Jacksonville is open 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. It is closed on Wednesdays, but also open noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 903- 589-0094.
For information about the Tomato Fest, look on the chamber’s link, jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest.
