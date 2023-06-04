It’s time once again for the Jacksonville Tomato Fest, a week-long celebration that culminates in a downtown street festival Saturday, June 10. Two tomato-related events – Best Homegrown Tomato and Best Salsa – have changed dates and moved locations. Once hosted at the Commerce Street Drafthouse, the contests will be conducted at the Cherokee County Airport this year.
Kim Benton stated the contests simply outgrew the previous space. Benton is the Cherokee County Extension Agent for Horticulture and is the organizer of the two events.
“We really wanted to give those two contests an opportunity to expand and have, in some ways, easier access to gardeners and folks who might not want to go downtown during the bulk of Tomato Fest,” Benton said.
The best homegrown tomato and best salsa contests will be held Thursday, June 8, in a hangar at the Cherokee County Airport, located at 420 CR 1618.
“We needed a nice, easily-accessed venue that was open to the public, but also it’s important that it be part of the chamber,” Benton said. “Thankfully, the airport has some really nice hangars so we’re excited to be using one of those. They’ve hosted parties out there before so that was good to know.”
Benton hopes to liven up this year’s contest by playing salsa music and having a taco truck available. She said the public was invited to come out, cast a vote for the People’s Choice, dance to the music and enjoy the day. If logistics can be worked out, there will even be a tomato-tasting area.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Benton said. “We enjoyed the Commerce Street Drafthouse, but that was a really small room for hosting both contests. So, we were happy to be able to work with [Chamber President] Peggy [Renfro] and get a really good alternative location.”
The public announcement of winners and the presentation of checks will be conducted during the Tomato Fest, beginning at noon under the overpass.
Early entries can be dropped off with a completed entry form during office hours at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, 307 E. Commerce, or the Cherokee County Extension Office, 165 E. 6th Street in Rusk.
Entry forms and information for all Tomato-fest related activities can be located online at jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest.
