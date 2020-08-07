RUSK – The '20-21 season at the Cherokee Civic Theatre is starting early, to make up for last year’s season getting cut short due to a national pandemic.
‘Mama Won’t Fly,’ the Jones-Hope-Wooten romp – originally slated as CCT's '19-20 season-ender – is getting its time in the spotlight.
Show times are 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8, with a 2 p.m. matinee planned Sunday, Aug. 9, at the 157 W. Fifth St. theatre, located just off the square in Rusk. There will be limited seating for this show.
Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten and directed by Bill Sherman, ‘Mama Won’t Fly’ is "an outrageously hilarious race against the clock as Savanna Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt agrees to get her feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California in time for her brother's wedding – however Savannah has one problem: Mama won't fly," according to the CCT website.
Advance tickets for non-members are $10, students; $13 for adults. Tickets at the door are $15. Reserve tickets online via CCT’s website, www.cherokeetheatre.net; by calling the box office, (903) 683-2131, from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 7; or purchase them at the door during each production date, as space allows.
There will be limited seating for this show.
"All the volunteers associated with the theater and this production will be going the extra mile to keep all our patrons safe,"CCT Board President Josie Fox said.
"Our cast and crew have followed social distancing and mask requirements during rehearsals. Along with deep cleaning, everything, including props, will be sanitized after each show. We will limit capacity to 50 percent with three seat spacing between groups, allowing for extra distance even though the minimum requirement is two seats. We want to open, as we have missed the thrill of being on stage and hearing our auditorium filled with laughter, but we also want to be safe," she said.
Cast members include Jerry Parker as Denton Crocker/Officer Dugger; Robby Arrington as Cousin Chicken/Ronald; Tony Williams as Spud/Mitch; Brad Gwartney as Uncle Ferd/Kelvin/Red; Deakon Harper as Mickey; Josie Fox as Savanna Honeycutt; Amy McCalister as Norleen Sprunt; Abigail McCalister as Hayley Quinn; Stacy Gwartney as Sybil/Tanya Dudley/Aunt Ardale/Fanny; Jonell Arrington as Aunt Rena Jean/Edweena/Kiki; Brenda Hendrickson as Essie/Great Aunt Pawnee/Teeta; and Sheilah O’Heaney as Juliette.
All tickets are general seating except for CCT members, who may reserve their seats – one of the many perks of being a CCT member. CCT’s annual membership drive is open, and theater patrons are invited to cash in on the deals, steals, perks and privileges that come with being a CCT member.
"With the price of movie tickets and concessions on the rise, becoming a member of the Theatre really is the best bang for your entertainment buck," CCT Vice President of Membership Di Parker said.
Just a few of the perks a CCT member gets include discounts on regular season show tickets; can reserve their favorite seats; get discounts on the price of entry into the theater’s special events; get early registration for the annual TnT summer camp; and recognition in each show’s programs.
Memberships to the Cherokee Civic Theatre start at $50. Student and junior memberships are also available. Call the theater box office, (903) 683-2131 and leave a message; email president@cherokeetheatre.net; or visit CCT’s website, cherokeetheatre.net to become a theater member today.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization "dedicated to the dramatic arts." Its mission is to provide cultural and artistic opportunities in East Texas.
