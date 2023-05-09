The Tops in Texas Rodeo returns to Jacksonville, kicking off its three-night run at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with additional shows beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.
Pete Carr’s Pro Rodeo, known for having some of the best horses and bulls in the business, will once again be the stock contractor.
There will plenty of riding and roping to watch, especially with a new event - breakaway roping - added for this year’s rodeo. In addition to the cowboy competitions, local youth will be given an opportunity to participate nightly in a calf scramble and mutton busting.
Nationally awarded John Harrison will return as the Tops in Texas rodeo clown. This don’t-miss entertainer was voted the 2022 Man in the Can, Clown of the Year and Comedy Act of the Year at the PRCA awards held during the National Finals Rodeo last December.
The Texas Spirit Riders will also perform at the 61st Tops in Texas Rodeo.
Opening night is Tough Enough to Wear Pink night. General admission, sponsored by Trail to Christ Church, J-C Cowboy Church and Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, is free to the public. This does not include box seats.
Rodeo fans won’t want to miss any of the rodeo action being held at the Jacksonville Rode Arena, located at 604 Woodlawn.
The Tops in Texas Rodeo is produced by the Jacksonville Rodeo Association, the Lions Club and the Rider’s club.
Advance tickets for general admission, $12 each, can be purchased at the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, located at 307 E. Commerce St., or online at topsintexasordeo.com. Tickets purchased at the door will be $15 each. Box seats are available only at the Chamber office.
For additional ticket information, phone 903-586-2217 or visit the Tops In Texas website, topsintexasrodeo.com.
