The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a tornado watch through 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, for Cherokee County and surrounding counties.
The tornado watch follows predictions of strong to severe thunderstorms likely to begin affecting the region late this afternoon, continuing through the evening and overnight hours.
“This threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear,” officials said.
“Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.”
