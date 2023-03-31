The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Cherokee and surrounding counties until 9 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Thunderstorm chances will increase through the afternoon and evening hours, with scattered sever storms possible along and north of the I-20 corridor, according to NWS. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible.
A wind advisory is also in effect until 7 p.m. as southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph.
The National Weather Service urges extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. In addition, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
