The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. tonight for Cherokee County and neighboring counties Anderson, Henderson, Houston, Rusk and Smith, among others.
The weather service warns severe weather will be possible across the entire tri-state area (Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana) this afternoon and into this evening as potentially dangerous supercell thunderstorms move east across the region.
All modes of severe weather will be possible, with damaging winds, tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall reported as the main threats. These may be followed by a secondary threat of large hail.
