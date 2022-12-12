Tosh Insurance Agency was named Business of the Month by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce. The business, located at 142 S. Main, also has an office in Alto.
Tosh Insurance has been operational since 1926, according to office staff. The agency represents more than 20 insurance companies and offers customized coverage at competitive rates.
The business can be reached by calling 903-683-5433 or by sending email to agency@toshinsurance.com.
For information about Tosh Insurance Agency, visit toshinsurance.com or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/ToshInsuranceAgency.
For more information about the Rusk Chamber of Commerce, visit ruskchamber.com or facebook.com/RuskChamber.
