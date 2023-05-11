The Jacksonville Tractor Supply store invites young gardeners to its Plant-A-Seed event for a free opportunity to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.
Young customers can visit the store to plant a Perennial Butterfly Garden, while supplies last, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. A team member will be available to guide the children in the activity and explain the best ways to nurture and care for their future garden.
Once complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor their growth and watch them attract butterflies as they flourish. Team members will be available to answer future questions and provide advice to these young gardeners.
"At Tractor Supply, our mission is to educate and inspire our younger customers through interactive learning experiences," said Jacksonville store manager, Wade Mitchell. "We recognize the time and energy that goes into cultivating plant life, and we want to share our knowledge with this younger generation as they begin to discover their own interests and hobbies."
The Plant-A-Seed event will take place at 1626 South Jackson Suite 128. For further information or questions, contact the Jacksonville store at 903-586-6343.
For more information about Jacksonville Tractor Supply, visit tractorsupply.com/tsc/store_Jacksonville-TX-75766_436 or find the store on Facebook.
