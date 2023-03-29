Tropical Paradise RC.jpg

Tropical Paradise Fresh Fruits & Smoothies joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, March 22. The smoothie and juice bar is located at 202 E. Woodrow St. in Jacksonville and offers many delicious fresh fruit treats, including smoothies, milkshakes, drinks, fruit bowls and ice cream. The business can be reached at 903-339-5737.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you