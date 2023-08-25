The Troup City Council addressed an emergency water well repair, ratifying work already completed by the contractor over the weekend and authorizing the remainder of the work to be completed, at a cost not to exceed $125,000.
During the Aug. 21 meeting, the city manager reported Water Well Number 1, which was scheduled for repair in the fall, failed Saturday morning, Aug. 19. The contractor who had previously completed the work on Water Well #2 had begun the process of pulling the pump and motor from the failed water well.
Public Works Director John Odom informed the council the paperwork regarding the well indicated it was dug in 1957, with a pump set at 300 feet.
“The only other paper that I found on it was from 1987 and it didn’t have any other real information,” Odom said. “Hopefully, they’ll have it out by tomorrow and we can see what’s going on and get a camera in here and go all the way down to the bottom, like we did with Water Well # 2, and see what the inside of it looks like.”
It was a deliberate decision by city management not to call in crews over the weekend to address the problem, according to City Manager Gene Cottle.
“John and I talked about it and we chose not to bring the crew in on the weekend because Water Well #2 was working fine and we weren’t running short of water, so we really didn’t want to incur any overtime charges for pulling that well on Saturday and Sunday,” Cottle said.
Council members considered the three bids submitted for the city’s solid waste collection. After reviewing the proposals, council chose Republic Services, the current contractor, to continue the service under a new five-year contract.
Other items approved by council included:
• a resolution in support of Brandford Cemetery’s endeavor to modify the terms and conditions of its trust,
• amending the section of the city ordinance regarding city administrator duties,
• the 2023-2024 annual budget of the Troup Community Development Corporation,
• minutes of the previous meeting,
• and the monthly financial report.
The council will meet Monday, Sept. 11, to conduct a public hearing on the city’s proposed 2023-2024 budget. A meeting of the council Monday, Sept. 18, will include a public hearing on the proposed tax rate, and consideration of the adoption of both the budget and tax rate.
