The Troup city council unanimously approved the proposed 2022-2023 budget and adopted a property tax rate of $0.710545 at the Sept. 19 meeting. The overall tax rate is divided into general fund, $0.576922 and interest and sinking, or debt service, $0.133623.
The newly adopted tax rate is 12.95% less than the 2021-2022 rate of $0.816257, and is the lowest adopted rate in 14 years. The tax rate of $0.71-545, adopted in 2008, would equal $0.918929 in 2022, if adjusted for inflation, according to City Manager Gene Cottle.
For three years running, the Troup city council has adopted a tax less than the no new revenue rate, the rate at which the city would receive the same amount of revenue from the same properties taxed the previous year.
“For city of Troup property taxpayers, this means that except for new property added to the tax roll each year, the city of Troup will be collecting less in property tax revenue in fiscal year 2023 than it was collecting in fiscal year 2020,” Cottle stated.
The current tax rate is an overall reduction of 26.08% from Troup’s peak property tax rate of $0.951771 in 2012-2013.
Budget amendments to reconcile the 2021-2022 budget will be considered at the next meeting. Bank statements had not been received with enough time to be reconciled and allow for the preparation of necessary amendments.
The 2022-2023 proposed budget for the Troup Community Development Corporation was approved.
The council approved a request from Chema’s Real Estate, LLC for the final re-plat of the property located at 105 E. Magnolia, but no action was taken regarding a request for a variance regarding setbacks on the same property. If action becomes necessary, the request will be considered by the board of adjustments at a future meeting.
Preliminary re-plats were also approved for properties located at 22498 CR 2144, requested by Royce Squiers, and 507 S. Georgia, requested by LSR Properties, LLC.
