The Troup Community Development Corporation will hold a public hearing in a special-called meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia Street.
The hearing regards a proposed project to provide additional funding to complete the splash pad restroom construction. An agenda of the May 22 meeting is available on the TCDC Facebook page.
The hearing is a result of a bid received for the restroom project that exceeded the originally budgeted and approved amount. The board discussed the costs and decided, during the May 15 meeting, if a new project was to be approved, some upgraded and optional items should be included, according to Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy.
The board also directed Loudamy to research and gather information on new play equipment and a covered pavilion for possible purchase to be placed in Patriot Park.
“It’s really nice and shady and has a little creek that runs through it,” Loudamy said. “It’s just time to see what we can afford to do to upgrade it and make it a little more family-friendly.”
Loudamy will also look into grant funding as the TCDC board considers possibly providing improvements to Patriot Park as an upcoming project.
For more information on TCDC, visit troupcdc.com or find the organization on Facebook.
