The city of Troup celebrated its 150th anniversary with a downtown festival featuring something for everyone, from the kid zone to reminiscing with friends to enjoying a variety of food truck fare or shopping among the more than 30 vendors.
The event featured a parade, main stage musical performances, a vendors mall, historical displays and a classic car, truck and tractor show. A kid zone entertained children of all ages with face painting, bounce houses, a petting zoo and a playground.
Current and former residents, people with relatives living in Troup and others visited the downtown area, participating in all that the celebration had to offer.
Karen Morris, of Houston, watched as her daughter Kate had a butterfly painted on her face. Although from out of town, they knew of the celebration through Kate’s grandparents, who reside in Troup.
Karen said the event was great.
Troup resident Carrie Calicutt stood outside the petting zoo while daughter Landrie enjoyed the animals.
“She’d spend all day here,” Calicutt said of her daughter.
At the library, historical items representing school-related groups, notable persons and civic organizations were on display. Small groups and individuals filled the room as people examined the displays. Library Director Melanie Brumit said the attendance at the exhibit far exceeded expectations. Due to the popularity of the history exhibit, the display will remain available 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12.
The outside event production company, In Depth Events, who set up and worked the stage, was impressed with the small town’s big festival.
“That was a great day – I have not seen such a variety of talent in one place for a ‘city of...’ show in a long time. The worship acts were awesome,” stated M. Allen Perdue, In Depth Events.
The volunteer organizers believed the event went beyond their goals, according to Suzanne Loudamy, Executive Director of the Troup Chamber and sesquicentennial committee volunteer.
“The hope was to offer our citizens and our visitors an exciting day of fun and fellowship and a good look back at our history, as to what made Troup the Good Neighbor Town,” Loudamy said.
The slogan dates back to a mid-70s contest, according to Julie Athey Marshall, whose mother Karen Smith Athey entered and won the contest with The Good Neighbor Town. The slogan was printed on banners displayed on streetlamps throughout downtown.
“It was good fun and I think everyone enjoyed it. We couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Loudamy said of the day’s events. “It was only possible because of the great sponsorships we had.”
