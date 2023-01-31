The Troup Chamber hosted its annual meeting with approximately 30 members attending. Lively conversation was had as business people, as well as individual members, discussed the upcoming Chamber year, according to Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy.
Directors for the Chamber include:
• Melanie Brumit, President
• Tammy Jones, Vice President
• Steve Rohus, Director
• Barbara Barton, Director
• Kristi Martin, Director
• Gene Cottle, Ex officio Director
• Suzanne Loudamy, Executive Director
The annual Chamber awards are set for May 4 with a Star Wars theme, ‘May the Force of the Chamber be with you!’
To remain informed of Chamber events, follow the organization on Facebook at Troup Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber membership is always open and applications forms can be found on the Chamber’s website, trouptx.com/chamber-of-commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.