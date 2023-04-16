The annual Troup Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Troup High School, 927 Arp Drive. The public is encouraged to attend the annual event to help celebrate the ‘Best in the Galaxy’ award winners.
Ticket prices are $20 each, or two for $35, and are available at the Troup City Hall, 106 E. Duval.
The evening will showcase Troup’s educators, municipal workers, fire and police department stand-outs, local businesses and outstanding citizens.
Any business desiring to feature a product or service is welcome to do so at the event. Businesses are encouraged by the chamber to take advantage of this free opportunity to advertise. Give-aways are also suggested.
There is no special application necessary, but those wishing to participate must contact the chamber to reserve a space. The school has only a limited number of tables, so the chamber suggests providing one’s own. Displays may be set up beginning at 4 p.m. the day of the banquet and representatives should be ready by 6 p.m. to greet attendees.
Contact the chamber at 903-574-3928 or troupchamber@trouptx.com to reserve a place in the business expo.
