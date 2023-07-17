The Troup Chamber of Commerce welcomed Barkley’s Cowboy Coffee with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, July 13.
The new business offers coffees, teas, smoothies, sandwiches, salads, soups and other refreshments.
Located at 116 W. Duval St., the coffee shop is open from 6 a.m .until 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Barkley’s Cowboy Coffee can be contacted by calling 903-646-6062 or by sending email to info@barkleycoffee.com.
For more information about the shop or to view the menu, visit barkleycoffee.com. Barkley’s Cowboy Coffee can also be found on Facebook.
