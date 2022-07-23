Troup Mayor Jeff Hale recognized Conner Boyd for his Eagle Scout project at the July 18 meeting of the city council. Boyd was given a certificate of appreciation for providing two free community book boxes, sometimes referred to as “little libraries.”
Boyd’s book boxes are located on downtown sidewalks near Steele’s Feed & Seed and Daily Grace Effect. The intent of the book boxes is to promote literacy through the free book exchange. The public is encouraged to take one book, but leave another.
Council reviewed the proposed city budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which anticipates a tax rate below the No New Revenue tax rate. The No New Revenue rate is a tax rate that raises the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year from the same properties in both the previous and current year. If adopted, this would be the third year running that the city of Troup has enacted a tax rate below the No New Revenue rate.
Neither the proposed city budget or the proposed tax rate have yet been adopted as a public hearing must first be conducted on these issues.
Other items approved by council included:
• Minutes from the June meeting;
• The monthly financial report;
• An ordinance regarding municipal employee retirement, increasing the city’s matching contribution from a 1.5 to 1 ratio to 2 to 1;
• Reappointment of Sue Hunter, Cindy Steele, Sonja Roundtree and Joe McElroy to two year terms on the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library Board of Directors;
• A request by Sabine Oil and Gas for a variance, regarding well site preparations, to permit the building of the access road and drill site pad prior to obtaining a drilling permit;
• Smith County 911 Communications District 2022-2023 operating budget; and
• A rate increase by Republic Services, Inc. for a contract regarding solid waste collection.
Two agenda items were not addressed by council. The final re-plat for property located on Brandon Street, with a legal description of M-26 ID ABST A 1099 W. George Tract 18A, was not submitted by the property owner and the Troup Community Development project took no action regarding funding of a permanent restroom facility at Joe Layne Family Splash Pad during the TCDC meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Troup city council has been moved from Aug. 15 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia.
