The Troup Community Development Corporation has called a special meeting of the board at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, to possibly take action on the sale of TCDC owned property located at 101 Lee Street and to authorize signators for all related documentation.
TCDC purchased the Lee St. property for $95,000, from the city of Troup, in January of this year, with the intent to make the property available to new business or other development.
The new buyers, Mubasher Ali Shafi and Mohammed A. Ghene, have offered a purchase price of $95,000. Their stated intention for the property is to construct townhomes, according to TCDC Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy.
The special-called meeting will be conducted at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 202 S. Georgia St., and is open to the public.
For information about Troup Community Development Corporation, visit troupcdc.com or find the organization on Facebook.
