The Troup Community Development Corporation hosted its annual meeting, required by the organization’s bylaws, Jan. 9, electing officers for the calendar year.
Each of the officers were re-elected to serve in their positions, including:
• President: Gary Salyer
• Vice president: David Sutton
• Secretary: Cindy Steele
• Treasurer: Connie Gilchriest
The TCDC board approved an amendment to the annual budget which had been previously overlooked. They authorized $5,000 to be spent for the yearly fireworks show for the fourth of July celebration.
An item for which TCDC had already held hearings and approved was the expenditure of $95,000 to purchase the property located at 101 Lee St. in Troup.
“It’s been a couple of months ago, maybe three months ago, but now we’re to the point of actually purchasing that property from the city, so we had to have it approved by the city council,” said Suzanne Loudamy, TCDC Executive Director.
The council approved the sale during its Jan. 9 meeting.
“The purpose of the purchase is to make the property available to, hopefully, new business,” Loudamy said.
“I love that our buildings downtown are being purchased and things going in there,” she added, noting a coffee shop was coming to 116 W. Duval and the Kristi Martin team, a real estate office located at 124 W. Duval, would be hosting an open house Friday, Feb. 24.
