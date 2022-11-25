The Troup Community Development Corporation elected to fund a project to install a prefabricated CXT bathroom, including site work, at the Joe Layne Family Splash Pad. The authorized expenditure for the project is not to exceed $135,000.
The prefabricated buildings are made of concrete and delivered to a prepared site. The restroom will be placed at the location of the former laundromat, west of the splash pad, although it will not have as large a footprint. The restroom facility is intended to serve the splash pad, Patriot Park, and the public at large during city-wide community events.
The chosen model, Cortez, has two individual rooms, with access to plumbing situated between the two rooms. Standard features for the Cortez include simulated barnwood texture wall, simulated cedar shake textured roof, vitreous china fixtures, interior and exterior lights, as well as off loading and set up at site. The cost for the base model is $71,355.
The TCDC board received information from Dalton Brown, of Brannon Corp., regarding site work for the restroom. His estimated cost for all aspects of the project, including the cost of the prefabbed building, total $115,926.95. While that amount is less than the amount allocated for the project, Brown recommended the board seek out a contractor to specify site preparation costs before deciding on any of the upgrades or options available.
The board voted to recommend the city council appoint John Odom, and east Texas native, as a member of the TCDC board. Odom is married to Michelle and they have three children.
Odom is the current public works director for the city of Troup. He has worked for Troup since 2020. Odom served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring in 2018. He was a truck driver for a year before becoming a city employee.
