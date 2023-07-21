The Troup Community Development Corporation elected to purchase a new Christmas tree for city celebrations, pending approval by the city council.
The TCDC board conducted a public hearing regarding the purchase of the tree at its July 17 meeting. No one was present to speak for or against the project.
The purchase of a new Christmas tree was chosen as a TCDC project due to the age and condition of the one currently in use, according to TCDC Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy. It was purchased approximately 10 to 15 years ago by the Troup Chamber of Commerce.
The 26-foot, green tree chosen by the board will be purchased from Wintergreen Corporation, according to Loudamy. The tree will feature white lights and large, red bows. The cost for the tree is $24,000, although the board approved a total project amount of $25,000 to allow for any unforeseen additional expenses.
The board also discussed possible renovations at Patriot Park.
“We talked with a gentleman from Heartland Play,” Loudamy said. “They were the contractor that we worked with when we renovated Short Street Park. Also, they are the ones who put together the splash pad for us.”
Heartland Play is investigating the types of equipment or features that can be placed in the park. This is just preliminary work and no decisions have been made, although the board is considering a pavilion, picnic tables and playground equipment.
TCDC has $80,000 in its budget for improvements at Patriot Park, but will apply for a Texas Parks and Wildlife matching grant for park development.
A public survey regarding city parks has been posted to the Troup Community Development Corporation Facebook page. To provide feedback, visit the page and click on the City of Troup Parks Survey posted July 19.
The prefabricated restroom facility, to be located next to the splash pad on E. Calvert Street, is scheduled to be delivered and completed Thursday, July 27. The two-stall restroom will feature stainless steel fixtures.
The Troup Community Development Corporation is a non-profit Type B economic development corporation. TCDC is primarily funded by sales tax revenues from the half-cent sales tax for economic development approved in 1998.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.