The city of Troup has received the second share of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $253,737.72 and will use a portion of the funds for renovations to the Tarbutton Street lift station.
Once the design phase is complete, the council will need to authorize the advertisement for bids on the project, for selection of a contractor, according to City Manager Gene Cottle. Once bids are received and the cost of the project is known, council can decide which additional projects may be undertaken with the remaining ARPA funds.
C.T. Brannon Corporation was chosen, by resolution, as the engineering firm for application, preparation and implementation, if awarded for funding from the Texas Division of Emergency Management Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for DR-4586 Texas Severe Winter Storm.
A bid for the construction of a fence at the wastewater treatment plant was awarded to Moon Fencing, which submitted the low bid of $23,433.22.
Several property-related requests were considered and approved. These included:
• The final re-plat for property located at 22498 CR 2144
• A variance request by to allow 89-foot width for 10 half-acre lots on CR 2138
• A preliminary re-plat for property located at 210 Westwood
• A preliminary re-plat for the property located at 605 E. Calvert
• A preliminary re-plat for the property located at 507 S. Georgia
Following an executive session, council unanimously voted to take legal action against a property owner for numerous non-conforming zoning violations. The city chose not to disclose the address of the property until the lawsuit has been served on the property owner.
Council also approved the following:
• A budget amendment reconciling expected and actual income and expenditures for the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget
• A resolution denying Oncor’s requested rate increase
• Minutes of previous meetings
• Monthly financial report
The Troup city council normally meets the third Monday of the month at the Cameron-J.Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
