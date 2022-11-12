Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub- freezing temperatures from 25 to 30 expected late tonight through Sunday morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red River County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&