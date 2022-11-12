The city of Troup has received a grant through the Texas Water Development Board Clean Water State Revolving Fund, through the Environmental Protection Agency, which will cover all the expenses related to the Troup Wastewater Treatment Plant rehabilitation project, according to a statement released by the city.
The $1.14 million project will restore the full capacity of the plant lift station and secondary lift clarifiers, as well as improve the treatment process by adding new self-cleaning perforated plate screening equipment.
Rehabilitation work at the treatment plant begin in March of this year. An automated bar screen has been installed as part of the project. With the completion dependent on the availability of certain equipment, which is restrained by supply chain issues, no completion date has been specified, according to City Manager Gene Cottle.
