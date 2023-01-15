The Troup city council conducted regular business Jan. 9, addressing several property issues.
The council addressed the Troup Community Development Corporation’s project to spend $95,000 to purchase the property at 101 Lee Street from the city of Troup. By votes of three-to-one, the project was approved and the amount offered, the appraised value, was accepted.
TCDC plans to make the property available for purchase by business, according to TCDC Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy.
A resolution was adopted by council which expressed “no objection to TXDOT’s conveyance of the right of way,” regarding a 0.023 acre tract located at the southeast corner of North Alabama Street and Bryant Street in Troup. TxDOT will convey the property to the estate of Jim Carlyle.
Several requests for re-plats, both preliminary and final, were presented to council. The following were approved:
• Request for final re-plat from Charley and Lana Coskey, 1916 N. Old Tyler Hwy
• Request for final re-plat from Hometown Developments LLP, 605 E. Calvert
• Preliminary re-plat request for property at 100 Lee Street
• Preliminary re-plat request by Michael Blanks with ETEX Fiber for property on Magnolia Street
• Preliminary re-plat request from First National Bank for property located at 312 W. Duval
A request for final re-plat from LSR Properties, LLC for property at 507 S. Georgia was not voted on as the documents were not submitted.
The council authorized a variance for side yard setbacks for the property located at 308 W. Tarbutton, to include the requirements indicated on the site plan presented.
An item not related to property issues was a petition by the Troup Police Department to apply for Public Safety Answering Point Project Participation funds from Smith County 911 Communications District. The $37,371 in funds would require up to a 50% match from the city and will be used to purchase of ten Motorola APX 6000 handheld radios. Council unanimously approved the request.
The minutes and financial report were not ready for review and approval. The bank statements had not yet been received.
Nelson Darden, Place 2, was not present at this meeting.
Meetings of the Troup city council are regularly scheduled for 6:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
