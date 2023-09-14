The Troup city council met in special session Monday, Sept. 11, to conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2023-2024 city budget.
Mayor Jeff Hale and Place 2 Councilman Nelson Darden were not present. Mayor Pro Tem Fielding Winchester conducted the meeting.
No one was present to speak either in favor of or against the proposed budget.
The council voted to place the budget on the agenda for consideration of adoption at the Sept. 18 meeting.
To remain competitive, Troup has adjusted salaries for city employees in the proposed budget. Police officers pay adjustments averaged 18.97%, while other employee salaries ranged fro 6.8% to 15.79%. To restrict the increase in expense for employee health insurance, the city has increased the deductible for employees from $750 to $1,500 In Network, and from $1,500 to $3,000 Out of Network. This increase in deductible limits the city’s health insurance costs to an increase of 9.15% over last year’s costs, compared to a 25% increase without the adjustment to deductibles.
The street department is budgeting $75,000 for street repairs. An interlocal agreement with Smith County, as opposed to use of private contractors, cuts street repair expenses by over half.
The proposed budget anticipates two fewer people on city staff. The two school resource officers will become employees of the Troup Independent School District’s police department.
The proposed budget does not call for any increase in water and wastewater rates.
The proposed 2023-2024 budget can be found online by visiting Trouptx.com and clicking on the Budget 2023-2024 link under the City Government tab or by going directly to trouptx.com/city-government/budget-2023-2024.
The only other item for consideration at Monday’s special meeting was any necessary action on the ongoing water well repair. City Manager Gene Cottle said he would keep the council informed as work progresses, but there was nothing new to report and no action was required by council.
It was announced that a Community Picnic, sponsored by Mary’s Memorial Church of God in Christ, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 205 W. McKay Street.
The next meeting of the Troup city council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.