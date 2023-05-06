The Troup Chamber of Commerce hosted the ‘Best in the Galaxy’ awards dinner Thursday, May 4, recognizing outstanding members among city staff, school district employees and the community at large.
Earning the Lifetime Achievement Award was Jan Singletary, who was introduced by her brother Tony Harris.
“Philippians 2:4 tells us this, each should look not only to her own interests, but also to the interests of others. Our next recipient has spent a lifetime doing that very thing,” Harris said.
He spoke of their parents and the passion and love they had for the community, its residence and the school system and how Singletary carries that same love and passion.
She began her career in the Troup school district as a fourth- and fifth-grade math teacher in 1980, followed by becoming a second-grade teacher. In 1996, Singletary began working in the reading recovery program, where she worked one-on-one with struggling students.
“She has always been my hero, but at this point she became a superhero to children who were in desperate need of rescue. For 19 years, she helped the struggling literacy learners of our community. She equipped them and empowered them with the ability to read and write,” Harris said.
Singletary’s educational career spans 41 years. She is also on the board of directors for the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library and serves as president of the Troup Women’s Civic Organization.
Business of the Year was awarded to Edward Jones Investments. Ben Phillips, financial advisor, has been with Edward Jones Investments in Troup since 2016. Drew Evans joined the office in 2021. The ladies who keep the office running smoothly are Janice Baber and Jessica Mitchell.
“This local business donates generously to the city of Troup Christmas Party supporting the city employees and buys school supplies for Troup students,” read a statement about the business in the awards program.
Other awards and their recipients were:
TISD Auxiliary Employee of the Year - LeShon Holland, Jr.
Holland began at TISD as a full-time bus driver and part-time custodian. He then worked full-time in the grounds maintenance department, where he was promoted to supervisor.
Elementary Teacher of the Year - Jennifer Brashear
Brashear began her educational career in 2003 and has served as second-, third- and fourth-grade teacher as well as curriculum specialist.
High School Teacher of the Year - Adam Thomas
Thomas’ teaching and coaching career spans 31 years, with the last 16 served in Troup. He teaches Anatomy and Physiology and Automotive Principals and is the Special Teams Coordinator for football. He is also the head coach for boys and girls tennis teas and the assistant coach in powerlifting.
District Teacher of the Year - Paulette Mayo
Mayo is both the Middle School and District Teacher of the Year. She has been in education for 30 years. She serves as advisor for the National Junior Honor Society and student council. She is the teacher for the gifted and talented program and is the ESL coordinator.
Firefighter of the Year - Jason Jones
Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Mager, who presented the award to Jones, asked that Jones be excused for being in a different uniform. Jones appeared in police uniform as he also works as an officer for the Troup Police Department as its K9 handler.
Police Officer of the Year - Caleb Tarr
As Police Chief Pat Hendrix was unable to attend, Tarr was presented his award by long-time family friend Lt. Shawn Murry. Murry noted Tarr wanted to be a police officer since he was a young child. Tarr earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and completed the East Texas Police Academy in August 2021, joining the Troup PD September 3, 2021.
Municipal Employees of the Year - Wayne and Suzanne Loudamy
Suzanne is the Executive Director for the Troup Community Development Corporation and the Torup Chamber of Commerce. Her prior experience includes being a school teacher, mayor (of a larger town) and a newspaper editor. She spearheaded the planning for the Troup Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Wayne is employed as the waste water treatment plant operator. He draws on his knowledge from his previous experience as a maintenance electrician for Carrier to held trouble-shoot equipment problems.
Citizen of the Year - Dianne Layne
Dianne Layne is a lifelong resident of Troup who is a current member of the Troup city council, Troup Education Foundation board of directors, Troup Women’s Civic Organization and Troup FFA Alumni and Friends. Layne is an active member of the First Baptist Church.
Joe Layne Family Community Builder - Troup Community Food Pantry
Troup Community Food Pantry was established in 2005 and serves, on average, 120 to 130 families each week. From March 2022 to March 2023, the pantry has distributed 154,026 pounds of food. The pantry is staffed solely by volunteers which include Steve Gates, director; Fieldiing Winchester, co-director; Beth Byrd; Gayla Hammer, Sue Miller, Lisa Gates, Liz Starkey, Sherri Dorsey, Lisa Saddler, Penni Caddell, Anthony Gay, Bill Arnold, David Bjork, Tom Baun, John Eastman, Jin Grissom, Keith Martin, Bill Clem, Brian Brooks, Gene Cottle, Stevie Oakes, Rex Worl, Joe McElroy and Troup ISD.
During the event, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin read a proclamation of the Smith County Commissioners Court declaring May 4, 2023 as Troup Chamber of Commerce Day.
Jade Allen, The East Texas Weekend producer for KLTV, was the guest speaker.
Walter Flora and Kevin Hearon, of tigersportsnet, served as masters of ceremony.
The event was catered by Bruno’s Pizza and Pasta in Tyler.
The dinner concluded with a live auction, with proceeds going to the Troup Chamber.
“Last night was a wonderful representation of what Troup is all about – giving back to the community, celebrating that small town spirit,” said Troup Chamber Executive Director Suzanne Loudamy.
For information about the Troup school district, visit troupisd.org.
For information about the city of Troup or the Chamber of Commerce, go to trouptx.com. Both the city and chamber also maintain Facebook pages.
