TROUP – Local school board members will meet Monday, Aug. 10, for a special budget workshop, followed by a regular board meeting, beginning 6 p.m. at the district administration building, 201 N. Carolina St.
Among the action items listed on a meeting agenda are:
• Discussion and possible approval of a revision to stipend schedule to include a teacher stipend for internet/cell phone usage;
• Review of policy update (LEGAL) and discussion of possible approval on policy updates (LOCAL) and
• Approval of a consent agenda featuring minutes for a July 13 regular meeting and an Aug. 3 special meeting; approval of revenue, expenditure, purchase orders greater than $50,000, budget amendments – if necessary – and of a resolution of amendment to the Troup ISD Flexible Benefits Plan for the CARES Act.
An executive session also is scheduled, in which trustees will discuss new hires and personnel. Action, if any, will be taken when the board reconvenes into regular session.
