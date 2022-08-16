The city of Troup issued a boil water notice Monday, Aug. 15, the second such notice in two weeks.
Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Troup Public water system ID 2120003 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Residents are asked to share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).
For questions concerning this matter, contact Gene Cottle, City Manager at 903.842.3128, extension 15. To contact the TCEQ executive director, call (512) 239-4691.
