The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will be honored as a Family Place Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. A banner will be presented to the library by Kathleen Deerr, National Coordinator for Family Place Libraries.
Family Place builds on the knowledge that good health, early learning, parental involvement and supportive communities play a critical role in a young child’s growth and development, according to familyplacelibraries.org. The overall goal of Family Place Libraries is to develop and institutionalize a family friendly environment by transforming libraries into community centers for literacy, early childhood development, parent education and engagement, family support and community information.
In March 2020, the library started the steps to become a Family Place Library. Efforts began with a grant from Texas State Library, according to Library Director Melanie Brumit, who spoke to the importance of earning the designation.
“To me, it’s just trying to encourage families to come in with their children, to see the importance of reading and to just spend that quality time with them,” Brumit said.
The initial grant allowed the library to purchase a variety of toys that encourage physical development.
“Kids just love coming and playing with them. Parents enjoy just seeing the interaction that the kids have. They make new friends and they play with one another,” Brumit said. “It’s really nice to see and we can be that place where families can come and have that time for interaction without the T.V., without the cell phone.
“To use that imagination, that’s so important. When you’re reading, the imagination just grows. These toys, they’re not electronic. You have to use your imagination and what better place to grow your imagination than the library?”
As part of the process, Brumit and Jan Singletary, a library board member, had to undergo training. The purchase of a collection of books dealing with child-rearing issues was also a requirement for becoming a Family Place Library. Informal parent-child workshops will also be scheduled, in which parents can hold conversations with family specialists as children play.
The public is invited to attend the celebration of the library achieving the Family Place Library distinction. A short program will follow presentation of the banner.
For more information on Family Place Libraries, visit familyplacelibraries.org.
For more information about the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, visit trouplibrary.org or facebook.com/cjjtrouplibrary.
