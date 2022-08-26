A Troup man was shot by a police officer Aug. 24, after threatening a mass shooting at a local business, according to a statement released by the Troup Police Department.
The Troup Police Department received what the department termed a credible report of a subject with documented mental health problems planning the mass shooting. Officers then responded to the man’s home to check his welfare.
He reportedly answered the door, pointing a gun at an officer who fired his duty weapon, striking the man several times.
Injuries sustained by the man were non-life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The officer involved was not injured.
Neither the officer or suspect’s names have been released.
“We appreciate your prayers for the officer, the suspect and the families affected by this event,” TPD Chief Pat Hendrix stated.
The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers at this time.
