The Troup city council unanimously approved demolition orders for two properties, 1004 E. Bryant and 1008 E. Bryant.
The properties which had been listed for possible demolition were discussed in a board of adjustments hearing before the council authorized the demolition orders.
“I sent them letters back in August and [received] no communication whatsoever,” said John Odom, Public Works Director. “They got the letters, they signed for them, but they’ve never said a word to us.”
Odom stated one of the properties had basically fallen in on itself and both houses were fairly small. He believed that neither house would require equipment rentals, but the demolition could probably be completed with city-owned equipment.
It was noted that the property at 1006 E. Bryant was also on the list for possible demolition, but the property owner, in response to the letter from the city, cleaned up the property.
The council approved the Troup Community Development Corporation’s expense, not to exceed $135,000, for the purchase of a prefabricated restroom and related costs. The restroom will be located next to the Joe Layne Family Splash Pad.
Council accepted the resignation of TCEDC board member Kim Carter. David Sutton, Connie Switzer, Serena Prince were each reappointed to serve on the board and John Odom was appointed to fill the vacancy of Carter. Each member will serve a two-year term.
Two resolutions were adopted during the Nov. 21 meeting. The first established water and sewer rates and the second outlined the city holidays for 2023.
“Basically, there are no changes to the base water and sewer. Everything’s the same,” City Manager Gene Cottle said.
A surcharge was added for a clerk processing fee, for customers who contact a clerk to pay their bill by credit card. Other changes include an increase in tap fees and a $500 road cut and repair fee when a road cut is required.
Several requests for re-plats of property were on the agenda. The first request council heard was from Lana Coskey. She told the council she needed a few more items before the re-plat was ready for submission and requested the council be willing to review both the preliminary and final replat at the next meeting. The council took no action.
Council did approve re-plats for the following properties:
• 22643 CR 2138, preliminary, at the request of BJB Partners, LLC;
• 210 Westwood, final, at the request of Bryan and Candace Buell; and
• 412 W. Oak, preliminary, at the request of Robert and Pamela Lamore.
Two requests were not addressed, as the preliminary re-plats had not been submitted.
Other items approved by council included,
• Minutes of the previous meeting;
• A contingency contract with Azavar to audit and recover revenue due to the city of Troup;
• A Colonial Insurance plan providing life insurance for city employees, with the option for employees to purchase additional life and supplemental insurance policies;
• Advertising for bids in relation to the lift station project;
• Purchase of a dump trailer, not to exceed $12,000;
• Purchase of a sewer camera;
• The sale of a 2014 Tahoe, 2003 Price International dump truck and miscellaneous items listed by the police and public works departments
Jeff and Jen Hale presented a protective vest to the Troup Police Department for K9 Cooper.
“It’s just very big honor and I’m so glad we are able to donate this,” she said.
Officer Jason Jones and Cooper were present to receive the vest.
Gene Keenan presented a $500 check on behalf of Republic Services to the city of Troup to promote recycling efforts through Troup Independent School District.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.