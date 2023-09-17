The city of Troup will conduct a public hearing on the proposed property tax rate for the upcoming budget year, $0.5447 per $100 valuation, at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18. If adopted, the proposed rate will become the lowest tax rate since 1986, when a rate of $0.4835 was implemented.
The proposed rate for fiscal year 2023-2024 is divided into $0.44476 for maintenance and support of the general fund and $0.09994 for interest and sinking.
The proposed rate is greater than the No New Revenue rate of $0.491257, which would raise the same amount of taxes on the same properties in the upcoming year as in the previous fiscal year, but remains lower than the Voter Approval Rate of $0.60896, the highest rate the city can adopt without placing the tax rate on a ballot for voter approval.
It is anticipated that the proposed tax rate will raise and additional $87,305 in property taxes, when compared to the current fiscal year. Of that, $11,186 is from new property added to the tax roll.
After conducting the public hearing, the council will vote on the proposed tax rate. A vote is also expected on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
Property tax information can be found, along with the proposed budget, on the city’s website, trouptx.com, by clicking the Budget 2023-2024 link under the City Government tab.
The agenda is published online 72 hours before a meeting and can be located at trouptx.com/city-government/agendas.
The Troup city council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia Street.
