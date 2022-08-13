The city of Troup has rescinded the boil water notice issued Thursday, Aug. 11. The water has been tested and is safe for all uses.
On August 11, 2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Troup public water system, 2120003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 13, 2022.
Anyone with questions concerning this matter may contact Gene Cottle, City Manager at 903.842.3128, ext 15.
If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the TCEQ executive director, call (512) 239-4691.
