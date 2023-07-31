The Troup City Council selected Shawn Murray as the next chief of police during the July 27 meeting.
Murray has been serving as the interim chief since the departure Pat Hendrix, the former head of the department. Murray has 17 years of experience with the Troup Police Department and his appointment was unanimously approved by council.
The council adopted the 2023-2024 budget and tax calendar, setting a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, to hold a public hearing on the tax rate and adopt both the tax rate and annual budget. The proposed tax rate set by council is 0.5447 per $100 valuation.
An ordinance repealing the curfew for juveniles was approved so the city would be in compliance with new state law which prohibits cities from enforcing juvenile curfews, effective Sept. 1.
An ordinance amending the 2022-2023 city budget was also approved. It reallocates funds to accelerate the raises for city employees and pays out vacation and comp time to those leaving city employment, said City Manager Gene Cottle.
“The reason we’re doing this is to give our police department and our public works department and other departments a head start on competition, trying to hire new officers, new public works employees,” Mayor Jeff Hale said.
The council received two requests from the Troup Community Economic Development board. The first was seeking authorization to purchase a 26-foot tall pre-lit Christmas tree from Wintergreen Corporation. Red bows and a lighted five-pointed star tree-topper are also being purchased as decorations for the tree. The second request was to allow an application to be submitted to Texas Parks and Wildlife. TCDC is seeking grant funds to assist in updating Patriot Park. Both requests were approved.
The police department was authorized to auction miscellaneous items currently in police storage. The items are old equipment from vehicles previously used, which does not fit current police vehicles.
The council also approved the following:
• minutes of the previous meeting,
• monthly financial report, as prepared by the city manager,
• operation budget of Smith County 911,
• selection of Gollob Morgan Peddy, Certified Public Accountants, to perform the fiscal year 2022-2023 audit,
• a bond reduction, requested by Sabine Oil and Gas for McGill-Murphy and McGill-Waldrop, from $50,000 to $10,000, as allowed by the city’s code of ordinances,
• and adoption of amended job description for police chief.
One item on which no action was taken was a proposed amendment to the city ordinance regarding city administrator duties. Hale said the council desired a better understanding of some of the terminology of the ordinance and time for further discussion before making a decision on the matter.
